Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

HWM stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.77. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

