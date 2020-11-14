HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 372.70 ($4.87) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88).

In related news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

