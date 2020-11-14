HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $923,429.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00173479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00994194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00263866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00378979 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,120,674 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

