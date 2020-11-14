Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $41.95 million and $74,595.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00172601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00986799 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00262531 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00097446 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00376263 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.