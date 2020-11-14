Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

