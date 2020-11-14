Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total value of $221,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $308.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit