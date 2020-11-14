Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total value of $221,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $308.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

