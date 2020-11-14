iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of IMBI opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.83% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.