Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMVT. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $50.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -32.90. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Immunovant by 29.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 53.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,550 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $26,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Immunovant by 247.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

