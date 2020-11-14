Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €42.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

DPW stock opened at €38.87 ($45.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.76. Deutsche Post AG has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

