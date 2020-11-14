Independent Research Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €145.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €152.16 ($179.01).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

HNR1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of €130.70 and a 200-day moving average of €142.53.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.