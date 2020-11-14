Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

