Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Shares of IFSUF opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.