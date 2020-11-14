Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Ingevity worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.