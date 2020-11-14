Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

