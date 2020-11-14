Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $162.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit