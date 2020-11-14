Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £494.34 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 66 shares of F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79) per share, with a total value of £494.34 ($645.86).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Jeffrey Hewitt sold 6 shares of F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($9.08), for a total value of GBX 4,170 ($54.48).

F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L) stock opened at GBX 753 ($9.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 707.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 686.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 789.02 ($10.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. F&C Investment Trust (FCIT.L)’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

