Insider Buying: Okapi Resources Limited (OKR.AX) (ASX:OKR) Insider Buys A$15,760.50 in Stock

Okapi Resources Limited (OKR.AX) (ASX:OKR) insider David Nour acquired 90,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$15,760.50 ($11,257.50).

Okapi Resources Limited (OKR.AX) Company Profile

Okapi Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australasia and Africa. It focuses on gold deposits. The company's gold projects include the Crackerjack Gold Project located in the south west of Halls Creek town in Western Australia; and the Mambasa Gold Project located in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

