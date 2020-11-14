Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.