Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $534,000.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.