Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $125.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

