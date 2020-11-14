International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goodbody raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.