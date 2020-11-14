International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $611.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $410,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,723,993 shares of company stock valued at $73,335,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 6,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

