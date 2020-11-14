Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.12 ($2.49).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.