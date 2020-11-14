Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.12 ($2.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

