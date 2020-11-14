Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITCI. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,809 shares of company stock worth $3,451,720. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

