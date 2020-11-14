Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.70% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

