Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iteris has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 53.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

