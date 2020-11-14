IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $8,797,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

