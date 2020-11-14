J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.20 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.30. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.Jill will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 44.4% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 22.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 56,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

