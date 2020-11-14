James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) Insider Purchases £23,850 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) insider Stuart Kilpatrick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,850 ($31,160.18).

FSJ opened at GBX 985 ($12.87) on Friday. James Fisher and Sons plc has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,190 ($28.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit