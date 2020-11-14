Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 345,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 343,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

