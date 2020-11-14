Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 799,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $209,361,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

