Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 799,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $209,361,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit