Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 25,119 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

