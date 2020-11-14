Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,318 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6167 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

