Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

