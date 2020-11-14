Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.02 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of The AES worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

