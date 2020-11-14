JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $456,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,044.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,270. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

