JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.24 ($20.28).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEC. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) stock opened at €19.78 ($23.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.14. JCDecaux SA has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

