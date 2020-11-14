Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) a €270.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €277.08 and its 200 day moving average is €250.53. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

