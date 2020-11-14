Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) a €270.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is €277.08 and its 200 day moving average is €250.53. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

