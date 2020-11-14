Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) a €45.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €42.00 ($49.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.08. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

