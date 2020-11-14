Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE (EOAN.F)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

