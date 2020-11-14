Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

