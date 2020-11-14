Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $45.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of BOOT opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

