Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 933.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.31% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 88.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 129,504 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

