JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JST. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

ETR:JST opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52. JOST Werke AG has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.59).

About JOST Werke AG (JST.F)

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

