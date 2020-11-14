JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ETR JST opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Friday. JOST Werke AG has a 1-year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.32 million and a PE ratio of 49.52.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

