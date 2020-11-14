JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €62.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.41 ($55.78).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.93 and a 200 day moving average of €69.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

