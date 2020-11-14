JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) a GBX 160 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 134.16 ($1.75) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

