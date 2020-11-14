JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 9,500 Price Target for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 8,633 ($112.79) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 45.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,284.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,472.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

