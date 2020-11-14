JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI.L) (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI.L) (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPEI stock opened at GBX 90.47 ($1.18) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of $64.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.26.

Get JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income (JPEI.L) alerts:

About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI.L)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income (JPEI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Income (JPEI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.