JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI.L) (JPEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI.L) (LON:JPEI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JPEI stock opened at GBX 90.47 ($1.18) on Friday. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 12 month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock has a market cap of $64.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.26.
About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI.L)
