Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) (CVE:KNE) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 45,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 70,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $14.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

