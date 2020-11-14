Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) a €75.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.30 ($90.94) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.45 ($85.23).

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

G24 opened at €66.15 ($77.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. Scout24 AG has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €71.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.